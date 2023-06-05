To the editor:
The Newbury Council on Aging recently hosted a veterans luncheon. When we called Mike Mangone of The Rusty Can in Byfield to cater the event and he found out it was for veterans, Mike said he wanted to donate all the food.
The Newbury Council on Aging is very grateful for the support of people like Mike and his family to help us put on events like this for our veterans. Everyone raved about the meal. Thank you to all our veterans and their spouses who attended this event.
Thank you to Karen Tyler, our veterans service officer, for coming to let our veterans know she is here to help them and for inviting Dean Pedersen, chaplain, U.S. Navy retired, who gave a blessing before the meal and included the poem of the Missing Man Table, a reminder to all of us of those fallen, missing, or imprisoned U.S. service members who could not be here to join us.
We look forward to hosting another event for our veterans soon, but encourage you to join us for other events as well. We love seeing you!
CINDY CURRIER
Director
Newbury Council on Aging
