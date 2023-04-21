To the editor:
The Town Hall that Newbury needed 20 years ago is not the Town Hall residents will need in the next 20 years.
Revenue-generating tasks such as tax payments, license renewal and permit applications can largely be completed online. Records and document keeping will continue to be accessed in digital format rather than paper.
Businesses have been moving toward hybrid working models which will be appealing to job seekers as Town Hall employment opportunities become available for future generations.
Do we really require an over $12 million building of offices and meeting spaces for some job functions that do not necessitate being in an office four days per week?
Some town roles may need to continue at this time in an in-person capacity such as the town clerk and town administrator employees. However, many other roles should office share by working in a hybrid model.
The solution? A Town Hall that is half the size and half the price would be much more realistic for future generations of Newbury residents and would bring the project more in line with the approximately $5 million we put in reserve for a new Town Hall.
We need to prioritize our dollars on services such as the Fire Department, schools, Senior Center, Police Department and Department of Public Works – not office and meeting space.
LYNNE FARRELL
Newbury
