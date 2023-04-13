To the editor:
This is in response to a letter to the editor from Alicia Greco published on April 3 (“Letter: Select Board leader advocates for new town hall,” Daily News of Newburyport).
In that letter, she states: “Our Founding Fathers ... envisioned town government should operate opposite the Upper Green.” This is inaccurate. The information is easily researched through the Coffin and Currier histories of Newbury.
The following is a synopsis from Coffin and Currier.
1731 — Town “House” built at the head of Marlboro Street. Prior to that time, town was run by the church. Used 29 years.
1762 — New Town House built at corner of Fish (now State) and Essex streets. This became part of Newburyport in 1764, and thus was lost. Used just two years.
From 1764 until 1819 (55 years), Town Meetings were held, often in alternating years, in first (Old Town) and second (Byfield) parish churches.
1819 – New Town House built on Brown Street (main entrance to Oak Hill Cemetery). In use from March 9, 1819, until April 12, 1851 (32 years) when the area was annexed by Newburyport.
The building is a residence today.
1851-54 (three years) Town Meetings were held at the high school, which was across from the First Parish Church and is now site of Thomas Parker Cemetery.
1854 – March 20 – Land purchased in “the farm district” between the estates of Luther Noyes and John N. Kent. First meeting held Nov. 13, 1854. This site is adjacent to Bob Brown’s house on Middle Road and is as far as the histories cover. This building was in use until 1930+/- (76 years) and is located at the geographic center of what remains of the town of Newbury. The structure still stands, having been relocated to the Adams/Littlefield property, down and across the street.
1930 – Town bought and occupied the Grange Hall built at the corner of Morgan Avenue and High Road. This building replaced the former Grange Hall, which burned in March 1927.
In my youth (1940s and early ‘50s), no offices were at Town Hall. Town clerk’s office was in his house, assessor’s same. One policeman, no office.
Of note, other than the Morgan Avenue site, all the other locations were central to what was then the town of Newbury. And, when the Grange building was obtained, the town had a second Town Hall in Byfield Center (still standing).
As there were essentially no year-round residents on Plum Island, the two town halls were relatively central to their respective neighborhoods.
Today, Newbury is three neighborhoods – Old Town, Byfield and Plum Island. Let’s follow our founding fathers’ example. Locate Town Hall centrally. That’s the Newburyport Turnpike – U.S. Route 1 area.
FRED THURLOW
Newbury
