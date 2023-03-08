To the editor:
The multiple Town Hall issues raised are just the latest disheartening citizen process with lack of honor perpetuated in Newbury following vote promises broken and continuous conjecture messaged as fact.
The alternative positions offered by me and others are not “anti” at all; these are pro-democracy pursuits of electoral and appointed accountability on taxpayer behalf and messaging otherwise is malfeasance. Defining taxpayer money prioritization and overrides as starting with administrative programming and space needs over education and public safety compliance issues is what is pursued.
Projects a majority of citizens and leaders should feel proud of through mutual engagement continue to be handled in a way which does not accomplish the positive and responsible without sacrificing important assets and/or resources: people and buildings alike, this also is what is questioned.
I submit this to be righteously attainable by genuine joint and respectful vetting of all options available, less preconceived notions promoted. It is hoped our leaders would, if of open-mindedness, be capable of finding prudent, engaging solutions which do not leave citizens who raise important process questions feeling alienated because the entrenched Select Board majority pushes focal purview through board and committee appointment control.
Witness the turnover powers exercised by the Select Board in recent Council on Aging and Conservation Commission appointments made to specifically advance cause, actions which continue to hinder voter belief in such fairness possibilities to come.
Concerned citizens urge all town officials, boards and committees to use independent thought and wisdom on issues and projects that come before them and to bring fair scrutiny, Yankee common sense, and voter-educated awareness of all future fiscal concerns for review, not the targeting now employed.
We need this openness so all funding can be prioritized responsibly. Newbury taxpayers face multiple pressing and difficult capital fiscal decisions such as education at Triton/Whittier Voc. and public safety by our Fire Department compliance issues at Morgan Avenue in addition to an immediate $2 million HVAC system replacement at Newbury Elementary; replacing the failing Central Falls bridge and Cart Creek crossing at Orchard Street.
These are shortcomings to be brought before annual Town Meeting voters filtered through the majority Select Board bloc which has controlled day-to-day operations and specific messaging since sitting together in 2014, almost 10 years now.
This Select Board majority group in J.R. Colby, Geoff Walker and current Chairperson Alicia Greco, couched by town administrator guidance, have demonstrated they are hell-bent dedicated to a vanity build predicated on demolition of asset based on administrative office space needs contrived in a town that has less population today than it did in 2000, according U.S. Census figures, but more hired administrative personnel than then now, working 35-hour/four-day weeks.
And with multiple money asks at hand, the next five years will determine for 25 years to come taxpayer money commitment to debt overrides, exclusions and more capital long-term debt.
Taxpayers should be leadership surveyed to weigh in on all fiscal priorities and not just “witness” the directions summarily afforded in messaging by singular Select Board group who are not laying out clearly the extent of coming tax dollar demand in focal pursuit of the Town Hall build not needed.
It is fervently hoped our town officials will recognize that to advance we need not destroy, nor deplete taxpayers, with other responsible options at hand.
JACK RYBICKI
Newbury
