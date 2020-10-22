To the editor:
The Newbury Town Library gets by with a little help from our friends…. actually we get by with a lot of help from our Friends! Our Friends of the Library sponsor all of our library programs for both children and adults through their fundraising efforts.
October 18-24 is the 15th annual National Friends of Libraries Week, and it’s the perfect opportunity for the staff and trustees of the Newbury Town Library to give our Friends a big shout out for all they do to make a difference for us every single day.
Though the Friends were not able to hold their annual Harvest Festival this year due to COVID-19 precautions, they are still busy planning and organizing. They are still selling the ever popular Newbury hats and boat flags as well as unmatted prints of the Byfield School – all of which make great holiday gifts and can be viewed on their website.
We know the Friends of the Library are always looking for new members and volunteers. They have so much fun while working to make our community better. It’s easy to join, just log on to www.friendsofnewburytownlibrary.com. Be sure to fill out the volunteer application while you’re there and you’ll get a quick response.
Joining the Friends of the Library is a terrific way to make new friends of your own, give back to our town and make its library even better.
Jean Ackerly, director
And the staff and Trustees of the Newbury Town Library
