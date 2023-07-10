To the editor:
The Town of Newbury is in the process of updating its master plan. It is up for review on the town website.
Let me first acknowledge all of those involved in the work. This review does not discount or dismiss the intentions and honest effort by all those involved.
I, too, spent hours during the writing and editing of the 2006 plan. Following the state model may get us access to state funds but it has always overemphasized development and “progress,” thus driving a process often alien to the community it seeks to serve. The plan provides an opening statement of its vision. Unfortunately, the first item has a really unsupportable statement from the outset.
We do not have three villages in Newbury – we have one, Byfield, it is acceptably a village. The other two communities are: a ribbon development resulting from early land division and later development – High Road [aka Old Town] and a badly developed and municipally divided beach colony [aka Plum Island].
The second vision item while caring about the impacts of climate on historic and natural resources, astonishingly makes no reference at all to the real dangers posed by climate change to our infrastructure, housing stock and fiscal solvency, and the critical need to begin cooperation with our neighboring communities and regional agencies for joint actions.
The rest of the vision has vague aspirations that could apply to almost any community. Could there be an alternative to the vision?
Could we more practically develop a blueprint of community agreement/a compact by asking a set of questions and use the results as our guide? What can be done most practically and effective in the next few years using all this data?
Can we learn about our strengths and limitations? Can we seek to discover and describe our enduring needs for the future and the degrees to which we can together identify and share our perceptions and experiences of what it means to live in Newbury and why we do? In this way, the vision can become tangible, earthbound rather than words somewhere in the sky.
We need to know clearly what do we control. What are the levers available for use by the town? What don’t we control? What must we do? What can’t we do alone? What threats do we face in the short and long term to our viability and solvency?
What actual tools do we have or lack to engage with our needs? Are there unaddressed “hippos” in the room – “hidden immutable pressure points oncoming” – for example, the erosion [almost literal] over time of Plum Island as a tax cash cow?
Frankly, this draft master plan is currently scarcely any sort of useful waymark for the actual living community it seeks to serve. We need not a laundry list but a lean-tested primer for our future. Newbury has a long history of dealing badly with the challenges of change. Let this not be another missed opportunity.
DAVID POWELL
Newbury
Editor's note: The letter writer is a former member of the Newbury Planning Board and Merrimack Valley Planning Commission.
