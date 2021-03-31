To the editor:
I am writing about the Newbury Zoning Board’s decision on the 40B project on Pearson Drive.
I understand the concerns of the abutters and neighbors, but would caution that until the citizens of Newbury/Byfield get serious about providing affordable housing, the community is going to continue to be at the mercy of hostile 40B projects.
At this time, the town has only 3.5% in affordable housing stock. Chapter 40B requires 10% in order to remove the town from the allowances of 40B.
With the cost of housing at an all-time high, and with the average age in the town rising, the Housing Production Plan 2018-2022 prepared for the town by the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission needs active support from the community.
I hope that the Planning and Zoning boards will continue to make it a habit to raise the issue of affordable housing with each new proposed development. There are ways other than 40B that this can be accomplished.
Open space residential development (OSRD) can allow for additional affordable housing by developers in exchange for open space.
Rehabbing existing properties is another possibility (there is an older home in the 105 High Road project that could have been turned into two or three affordable condos), and considering having Habitat for Humanity or other nonprofits join in the search for and development of appropriate land and/or structures would be a great partnership for the town.
There are a number of alternatives to providing affordable housing that can be included in inclusionary housing provisions.
I am fully aware of the concerns (both practical and philosophical) that arise when affordable housing is added to the mix.
But, without a concerted effort to find more suitable ways to provide affordable housing in Newbury/Byfield, 40B developments such as Pearson Drive will continue to happen.
Meg Alfoni
Newbury
