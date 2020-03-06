To the editor:
It’s a shame Newbury has no program to recycle yard waste.
My husband and I are do-it-yourself property caretakers. We mulch, pile leaves around shrubs/trees, trim bushes and trees, then burn, when permitted. Still, we accumulate piles of clean yard waste throughout the year – every year.
We are not alone with this disposal challenge. I’ve asked others, including Newbury Plum Island residents, what they do with their clean yard waste.
Their answers usually begin with heads bowed, eyes lowered, feet shuffling while throat is cleared, “During a new moon, I load up my stuff and go to ... .” Destinations vary, all are questionable, and nobody pays for disposal.
On Sept. 3, 2019, I e-mailed the Newbury health inspector, Virginia Bacon, to inquire as to where I can legally dispose of clean yard waste. Her complete response was, “The Town of Newbury does not (bolded) have any place to dispose of clean lawn clippings etc.”
My question is why not? It seems environmentally conscious to have some sort of program to recycle yard waste.
Linda D. Valaskatgis
Newbury
