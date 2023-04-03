To the editor:
In response to Marshall Jespersen’s letter on Friday, March 24 (“Building new Town Hall is best option for Newbury,” Daily News of Newburyport), Newbury is three years behind schedule in addressing Town Hall.
Newbury told the taxpayers in 2017 it would renovate and add onto the existing Town Hall. The plan was to start construction in 2021 when the Police Department moved into their new building.
The consequences of the three-year delay, by my calculations, will cost an additional $8 million if the town moves ahead with their plan. The additional costs are due mainly to inflation and interest rates and include: construction, architect, OPM, interest, and three additional years at Kent Way.
Disappointingly, Marshall is silent on this stunning issue.
In the summer of 2022, the first task for the town administrator and Municipal Building Committee was to hire an owner’s project manager for the Town Hall project, as required by law. To date, that procurement has not happened. One of the OPM’s major tasks is to prepare the estimate of cost. Here we are seven months later with no OPM and floundering with an MBC estimate that jumped from $11 million to $12 million last week with no explanation.
The proposed Town Hall is oversized at 10,000 square feet, just like the police station. How much space does the taxpayer want to heat, cool and light in a building that sits empty for 75% of the time each year?
There are other options to consider, renovate the existing Town Hall, or purchase or lease Kent Way space, but the town shows an unwillingness to provide good-faith efforts to determine the costs that benefit the taxpayers and the town.
As explained by Marshall, the purpose of his letter was to examine each alternate and the costs. The explanations fall far short of being clear, meaningful and accurate.
The list below addresses Marshall’s items:
The $11 million price tag was revised upward to $12 million on March 16. No one in town can explain why $1 million was added to the warrant (Article 17), not the town administrator or the MBC. I asked both prior to this letter with no response.
The cost of financing is 5%. This may happen, but interest rates in the past year have been increasing and show no sign of decreasing in the short term.
The cost to lease Kent Way for 30 years with 2% escalation per year is under $8 million. Not over $23 million as Marshall says. I sent this information to the town on March 8.
Marshall says that 70% of municipal buildings still being used have an average age of 105 years. Yet a better reason to renovate the old Town Hall.
Money has been set aside in the past few years in the town hall account from free cash (due to annual overbudgeting and in turn overtaxation).
Please understand the importance of the audit statement, for many years, that reads: positive budgetary variances occurred in substantially all expenditures categories.
The cost to renovate the old Town Hall is still a mystery. In 2018, the architect provided an estimated cost for this work, why wasn’t the same done in 2023?
Ironically, many of the older town halls in the surrounding communities have been renovated and doing just fine; Rowley, Georgetown, Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury.
The town’s presentation is deceiving, divisive and non-responsive to an important question to informed voters; what is the cost to renovate and add on to the old town hall? The town’s argument of silence continues to be arcane and bizarre in a strange but devious way of avoiding accountability.
The lack of accurate information muddies the waters of trust.
Marshall’s letter brings into question the credibility of the Finance Committee’s to understand the issues, figure the costs and make determinations. Isn’t that a prime function of the Finance Committee?
We would have to be naïve to believe that the Select Board, Finance Committee and MBC have a good plan today, considering the miserably failed agenda for the past three years. The consequences will cost the taxpayers dearly, but confirms again the old saying that smart people do stupid things.
Are the taxpayers entitled to accountability and the expectations that the town evaluates and executes good business practices? The due diligence, regarding the Town Hall, has yet to happen.
JIM MORAN
Newbury
