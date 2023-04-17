To the editor:
The Newbury Elementary School (NES) PTA would like to express our utmost appreciation for the overwhelming support our organization recently received.
With generous contributions from the community, the NES PTA was able to remodel the staff lounge at the school for a teacher appreciation gift. The room, which remained as it was when it was added in 1995, is used daily by up to 100 staff members for lunch and time between classes.
It was in desperate need of rejuvenation. Our teachers are of the utmost importance, and we recognized their need for a new, usable space. We feel that a high level of staff morale ultimately benefits our students.
With the help of many, we were able to raise $7,475 toward our goal of $10,000. Using the funds and tireless hours from volunteers and local businesses, we were able to update the flooring, the kitchenette and bathrooms.
We also repainted the room and added comfortable commercial grade furniture. A grand reveal breakfast to open the remodeled lounge will be held on April 28 at 7:30 a.m. NES staff, local business supporters and vendors who have supported the project are invited to attend. For those that are unable to attend, pictures will be posted on social media.
We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the following businesses and families for their contributions: Apex Green Roofs, Arthur Page Insurance, Fritz Deguglielmo CPA, Forbo Flooring Systems, Newbury Animal Hospital, Newburyport Bank, Park Lunch, Roots To Wings Yoga, SimplyZenn Home Organizing, Symmetry Furnishings, TW Excavating, WJC Services, the Gibbons family, Nelezen family and Lewis family, as well as many of our NES families.
The NES PTA would also like to highlight the support and guidance from Triton Health and Wellness for their secured grants, CBC Construction Inc. for managing and facilitating the project, and Dore + Whittier for their design services. This project could not have been a success without their contributions.
Since 1988, NES PTA has provided Newbury Elementary School students and staff many services, including, but not limited to: teacher reimbursements, school enrichment programs, sixth-grade Environmental Camp, curriculum support, activity scholarships, teacher appreciation events, school and community celebrations, and art and library support.
We hope to continue providing NES with these types of services in the future.
Without the help from our community, this would not have been possible.
KATE E. QUILL
Treasurer
Newbury-Parent Teacher Association
