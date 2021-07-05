To the editor:
Newbury residents don’t be fooled by what the Select Board is telling you about the COA for our seniors and Town Hall combined.
When Evelyn Noyes and Jeannine Cunningham, who sat on the committee, tried to pass a motion to find alternative locations for the COA, they were met with opposition.
The Select Board met the following day and removed Noyes and Cunningham off the committee. The next day, town counsel Lisa Mead was sent in to straighten things out, but it was another mess.
Seems like the Select Board is holding the COA hostage, just for the sake of their plans for the Town Hall.
Chet Holt
Byfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.