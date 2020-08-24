To the editor:
I most often don't agree with the atmosphere of disrespect between my husband, Selectman Michael Doyle, and Chairman JR Colby, and this year when Selectman Colby won his next term, Selectman Doyle reached out to him in the presence of Town Administrator Tracy Blais to bury the past and start again fresh.
Selectman Colby was only asked one thing – to apologize to me for accusing me of a federal crime, one he has shown no proof of, and tarnished my professional reputation at a Town Meeting, calling me a bald-faced liar. Because of such actions, I do not feel I can conduct the town flu clinic at Town Hall this year.
There were many witnesses to his unfounded accusation, but Selectman Colby refused to apologize and walked out of the meeting.
On Thursday morning, Selectman Doyle received an email from Chairman Colby which has been shared with the town on Facebook. The reason it is now public is because it is time those who voted for Selectman Colby know he is not chairman material. He is very angry and cannot control his tempter or his mouth.
At this time, I would put to the voters of Newbury this question: Is it time to recall Selectman Colby?
He rarely solves problems from his constituents, he is very angry and extremely rude and inappropriate of the office he holds. He does not attend civic meetings held for selectmen by the state of Massachusetts and while I certainly understand he has a business to run, the other selectmen have jobs as well and make arrangements to attend such.
Selectman Alicia Greco, the vice chair, is very active in her job as well as in the community and is able to address her position in a respectful manner, as does Selectman Jeff Walker and Selectwoman Geraldine Heavey.
Short of a recall, perhaps legal action would be a better choice, but if in fact he was removed from office for behavior and conduct inappropriate and unprofessional, I would consider the matter closed. Personally, from the emails he has sent my husband, I do not feel safe in his presence and I am not sure what actions he may resort to next.
The citizens of Newbury deserve better. This behavior is insulting to the residents and while politics is dirty, it should not be disrespectful and insulting.
This behavior instigated by Selectman Colby has been ongoing since 2018 and no one can stop him. No one can control him, not Town Administrator Blais or attorney Lisa Mead.
They do not have to like Selectman Doyle but he has put up with the dispute actions of Selectman Colby since his first day in office. This is not a position to be liked but rather a position to invoke change in the town for the better.
As long as Chairman Colby holds office, he is angry and unprofessional, in his speech, he disrespects seniors and needs to be removed from office.
Leslie Doyle
Newbury
