To the editor:
The town of Newbury has been asked to provide more budget details and breakdowns regarding the $22 million in proposed spending for FY 2021.
The annual Town Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23.
In the past several years the town has provided less and less detail for more and more spending. Does this make sense? Without details and breakdowns how does a well-informed voter determine what amounts in the budget maybe too high or maybe too low?
In this day and age of electronic data and spreadsheets, coupled with the town’s website for distribution, it all fits together and can provide enormous amounts of organized information. This happens if, and only if, the town truly wants the citizens to know how their money is being spent. The town continues to drag its feet, hide, bob and weave, fake left and cut right, and go deeper into the rabbit hole to provide timely information. The town enjoys watching you sit in the chair, without Novocain, while you pull your own teeth.
This year the town had an additional two months to prepare for the annual Town Meeting, plenty of time to get the dollars out on the street.
It’s time for more change for the betterment of Newbury.
Your face to face encounters, calls, emails and letters to the Board of Selectmen and others can be instrumental in having the town provide details necessary for voters to make well-informed decisions.
Jim Moran
Byfield
