To the editor:
Newbury residents have long recognized (2006 master plan) that the current structure at 25 High Road has operated well past its planned life span.
In addition, town employees moved out of the facility and office trailers after health concerns were identified in 2016 into temporary office space that doesn’t fully address the town’s needs.
By investing in a New Town Hall, Newbury can better serve its residents and control its future. Additionally, the investment cost can be offset by the savings from not having to pay rent for office space in the future. The current annual office rent is about $200,000.
Renovating the old Town Hall building at 25 High Road is more expensive than building a new Town Hall structure from scratch. Older buildings require significant upgrades to meet modern standards, which involve complex and costly work, updating electrical and plumbing systems, installing new HVAC systems, and reinforcing structural elements.
Additionally, improvements to accessibility include installing ramps, elevators and other features not present in the original design. These factors contribute to the higher cost of renovating an older building to meet modern standards.
25 High Road is conveniently situated for all residents in the heart of the Newbury Historic District. The district’s buildings have served as the community center of Newbury for many years and is a fitting location for the long-awaited Newbury Town Hall project and will help to preserve and enhance this historic district for years to come.
Town Meeting members have saved approximately $4.5 million for Town Hall needs in the past and will again consider adding another $1 million to the Town Hall fund, reducing potential borrowing costs.
Today, if the town borrowed $7 million at the current AAA (bond rating) rate of 3.5%, for about $120 per year (average household), Newbury residents can control the destiny of our town, not relying on rented office space that doesn’t address our town’s needs.
Past studies/reports on municipal needs: 2004: 25 High Road lower level self-evaluation report; 2006: master plan identifies 25 High Road to be overcrowded; 2008: Woodbridge School Committee report; 2012: CPC site inspection report and recommendations; 2012: Public Safety Site Selection Committee midterm report; 2013: Public Safety Complex Committee; 2023: Municipal Building Committee joint committee update and recommendations
Bottom line, the Municipal Building Committee recommends building a new 2½-story Town Hall to meet the programming needs that will address Newbury’s projected growth over the next 30 years and beyond as the most cost-effective and esthetically compatible with the neighborhood while reducing potential traffic flow problems.
On Tuesday, April 25, many residents will speak in support of Article 18 and others will appeal to delay the project, look for less costly alternatives, or open site selection again. However, we’ve been through all of this before and have shown that this recommendation is our best solution and gives the citizens of Newbury what they both need and deserve.
Friends, 17 years later, it is time to build a Town Hall; vote yes on Article 18. It is the best decision possible for Newbury’s future.
BOB CONNORS
Chairperson
Municipal Building Committee
Newbury
