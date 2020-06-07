To the editor:
In his letter published on June 3, Jack Rybicki misrepresented the discussion of article positioning. Selectperson Alicia Greco commented that the placement of the four articles that were generated by citizen petition should be discussed and voted upon sooner rather than later in the agenda. It is a fact that as a town meeting progresses, many citizens leave the meeting. At the annual Town Meeting held on April 23, 2019, 108 citizens voted on Article 2, the first article requiring a vote, while 76 citizens voted on Article 24, the last article on the agenda. Greco’s suggestion would allow for proper discussion and voting while the attendance of citizens is at its peak rather than its lowest number.
My observation at the Board of Selectmen's meeting on May 26th was that the meat and potato substantiation of all four citizen petitions had not been presented or reviewed by the selectmen and the Finance Committee nor had they been vetted through town counsel and the normal process that has determined the benefit, legality and the associated risk for every other article that is proposed. Vetting these petitioned articles at the Town Meeting cannot be done according to the normal robust process. I value citizen concerns and petitions that develop into voting articles but the must be properly vetted prior to being discussed and voted
Historically for the last nine years our town clerk reports that an average of 250 have attended Town Meeting. As noted already, only 108 voters attended on April 23, 2019. Only 40 people are required to have a quorum.
Virus concerns may drive a lower attendance on June 23. Our reality is that only 108 to 250 of the 5,035 registered voters in Newbury value “the sanctity of the democratic process” that Mr. Rybicki is concerned about.
Bill DiMaio
Newbury
