To the editor:
As a wildlife rehabilitator, I have worked with Carol Larocque for many years. It would be hard to find anyone more caring and compassionate for all animals, both domestic and wild.
The job of animal control officer is low paying and thankless. It requires one to be on call 24/7. Newbury was fortunate to have Carol. She served with the highest standards and freely volunteered her time and money to provide food for needy pets.
Now, a shadow has been cast over her services because a stray dog was euthanized by shooting. A former animal control officer for Newbury would routinely dispose of unwanted and stray dogs by shooting. Where was the District Attorney’s Office then?
If any of the surrounding towns is looking for a dedicated, skilled and compassionate animal control officer, they should contact Carol. There is none better.
DAVID TAYLOR
Byfield
