To the editor:
On behalf of the Friends of the Newburyport Public Library board of directors, I would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the community for their incredible support of our recent Fall 2022 Great Old Book Sale.
Thank you to everyone who donated books. Thank you to the volunteers who showed up to set up and sort them. Thank you to the volunteers who worked the sale, kept the books tidy, and helped to break down the sale at the end. Thank you to the Newburyport Public Library staff for their patience throughout the sale and to the custodians who did the heavy lifting for us.
Additionally, thank you to the men from Link House who went all out to help with the sale break down. Finally, thank you to everyone who purchased books! We truly hope you enjoy them.
The board of the Friends is excited to announce that this event raised close to $8,000. The Friends organization is an all-volunteer registered nonprofit, separate from the library.
We raise money to fund library offerings not covered by the city budget. The funds raised from the sale will be funneled directly back into the community through funding for the library adult and children’s programming, staff training, furniture refurbishment and other needs.
If you are not a member of the Friends of the Newburyport Public Library yet, please join us. One of the benefits of being a member is early access to the book sale during the members sale on opening day. Information on joining can be found at www.Newburyportfol.org.
Stay tuned for information on plans for the March 2023 Great Old Book Sale. Thank you again to everyone. It truly takes a team effort to make a community event like this happen.
STACEY BRANDON
President
Friends of the Newburyport Public Library
