To the editor:
Some 20 years ago, a musician from Philadelphia visited Newburyport and decided the Greater Newburyport area would be a great place for a live chamber music festival. David Yang’s idea has become a regular feature of our area’s summer with performances of live chamber music every year.
In 2020, COVID didn’t stop the all-volunteer board from working with enthusiastic musicians who “caroled” through the streets of Newburyport, knocking on doors and playing for households and passersby over the course of three days. In 2021, small concerts took place in gardens and outdoor spaces from Rowley to Amesbury. This year, Yang and the board planned a return to the festival’s traditional 12-day format only to have two musicians test positive. This forced the cancellation of the remaining days of the festival.
Since then, local businesses have excused charges for services that were no longer needed, as did the venues for our remaining events. Local cultural councils have shown continued support and generosity as have our local financial institutions. Furthermore, individual ticket holders generously donated the cost of their tickets to the organization in numbers we could not have predicted.
If at any time you wonder about the character of our community, think of all these good and generous people living and working in our midst. We genuinely appreciate and are inspired by all who acted with such generosity and compassion,
Newburyport Chamber Music Festival Board
BETH DYER CLARY, President
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.