To the editor:
As part of a group of Newburyport taxpayers called Citizens for Responsible Education, we are excited to host an educational forum called “What is Social-Emotional Learning?” at the Elks on Oct. 20.
CRE has talented national speakers who will speak to what this topic means to the average school age child’s learning in respect to federal and state mandates/grants. CRE is a conservative group of local parents/grandparents and we want to make parents/guardians aware of current teaching trends such as comprehensive sex education or culturally responsive teaching and other topics and how this will affect all school-aged children.
We feel children’s ability to learn at a high level will be compromised. In the long term, problems will be created rather than solved. Right now CRE feel parents in Newburyport and surrounding towns need to be informed because most of this information is not generally known. Parents will benefit and may be surprised by what is presented.
CRE is advertising the educational forum via social media, word of mouth and flyers put on community bulletin boards such as Newburyport Town Hall and at various merchant's bulletin boards. A major disappointment is being denied access to the Newburyport Public Library community bulletin board.
After three days of going to the library to get their approval for posting the flyer, they said the topic “does not meet the mission of the library”. I was stunned to hear this since CRE represents a sizable group in the community and CRE feels this is a great opportunity for our community to learn more.
As I looked at what was currently on the public library's bulletin board, I felt marginalized yet, I feel we are promoting what a lot of people want to hear. The library’s mission statement says it “is a community hub that inspires and empowers all to access knowledge, culture and social connections.” As much as I respect the library, I do not feel empowered and the library is not being all inclusive.
JIM BARIBEAULT
Newburyport
