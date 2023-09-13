To the editor:
On Sept. 5, the city of Newburyport lost a longtime native and a great man by the name of George A. Roaf Jr. George was a great example to all of us.
He was a bold and God-fearing man whose doggedness and diligence were the hallmarks of George’s life. He was a humble guy that never took any credit or wanted any for his works that has made much of Newburyport what it is today.
Those of you that didn’t know George personally the next time you’re visiting the downtown are or strolling through a park, or visiting the community center, say to yourself, “Thanks George.” If he didn’t have hands on the project, he definitely had a voice in the matter.
I’d like to correct myself, we didn’t lose a great man, we lost a legend. Rest in peace my friend.
LARRY SOSTAK
Disabled American Veterans
Commander
Chapter 40
Newburyport
Editor’s note: George A. Roaf Jr.’s obituary can be read at newburyportnews.com.
