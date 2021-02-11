To the editor:
I’m writing to share my deep concern that the Newburyport Police Department is flying a version of the thin blue line flag outside its station.
This flag is a political symbol, fraught with a racist history, and carries a narrative that sows division within our communities. I have written to City Marshal Mark Murray, Mayor Holaday and the city’s Human Rights Commission to share my concern.
City Marshal Murray said he will not change course, arguing that the flag is only controversial if one decides to politicize it. I argue the flag has always been political, and for that reason should not be flown on public property or worn by officers on duty.
Newburyport officers have also worn the flags on face masks. When officers wear thin blue line masks, it can be seen as a statement of pride to some, and intimidating, even terrifying to others.
Massachusetts ethics laws, which prompted other towns to remove the flag, prohibit public employees from “engaging in political activity on public work time; while wearing a public uniform; in a public building.”
I understand officers have dangerous jobs. I investigated allegations of police misconduct in New York City, and knew of officers who died on 9/11 when three blocks north of my office the Twin Towers collapsed.
I hope we can all agree that police officers' work is occasionally dangerous, but we can also agree that police officers are licensed to use deadly force, and with that responsibility should come equal measures of accountability.
The narrative of the thin blue line is that the police are the line that separates society from violent chaos. This "us against them" mentality creates an artificial separation between law enforcement and the community.
In the 1950s, the term was popularized by the notoriously racist Los Angeles police Chief Bill Parker, whose policing tactics in large part led to the 1965 Watts riots. Recently, it became more prevalent with the 2014 founding of a company the Thin Blue Line USA – one year after Black Lives Matter was founded.
The proliferation of thin blue line apparel and flags in the last year, as we are reckoning with racial injustice nationally, and discussing and moving forward on police reform is not coincidental.
When members of any institution fear losing respect, power or funding, they understandably become defensive, arguing that theirs is a thankless job full of sacrifices. Policing is a public service job, taken by choice, that provides good benefits, and historically an untouchable status for many.
Now is a time for introspection, not a time to build a blue wall of defensiveness; a time to respond, not react. At best, flying of this flag today is tone deaf; at worst, it shows a flagrant support of white supremacy, as flown by insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol, and by violent rioters in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The flag stands for itself, and I don’t think this is what Newburyport stands for. If you feel similarly, please join me and share your thoughts and feelings.
Amanda Abbott
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.