To the editor:
With the advent of thousands of Afghans entering the U.S., this is an ideal moment for Newburyport to open its arms and wallets to these people.
Once a community of diversity, the city has become a haven of young, wealthy, white families. A rather homogeneous lot to be sure.
With several empty buildings, the armory, Kmart and the Brown School, makeshift accommodations are available with the eventual opportunity to convert theses spaces into affordable housing.
We are a country of immigrants and immigrants have always been a vital and driving force of growth and development.
Let us welcome these people in the true American patriotic spirit.
Paul Mendelson
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.