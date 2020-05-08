To the editor:
After a prolonged stint of physical and social distancing, someone my age (77) has the time to remember what Newburyport was like in the 1940s and '50s, before the sales tax, when it, not Seabrook, was the commercial center of the area. Remember Kuncles (stationary, art, and books) and the General Store on State Street. Kennedy’s Butter and Egg store at the corner of Inn and Pleasant. The counter man cutting a hunk of butter off a big block. The place just smelled of butter. Mrs. Stevens' music store at the corner of Threadneedle Alley and State. Thurlow’s Shoe Store on lower State – my cousin’s store – the boots were downstairs. Hyman’s at the corner of Green and Merrimac. The hardware stores – Peavey’s in Market Square, Cashman’s on State just below Mrs. Stevens, with the fishing gear in the back and Darby Reardon giving expert advice, and Lunt & Kelly’s on Pleasant next to the Unitarian Church, kind of split level with the back section up a few steps. Eaton’s Rexall Drug on the corner of State and Pleasant.
How about the car dealerships? Ryan Motors (Plymouth, Nash Rambler) on Harris, Cadillac on State, Chevy on upper State where Kelly’s is now, Fitzgerald Pontiac, Volpone Ford on Merrimac next to Diamond Match Lumber Yard, Frank Insero’s Jeep and Studebaker on upper State. Weins and Checks garage and Bossy Gillis’ “running water” gas in Market Square, for less than 20 cents a gallon.
Near the Post Office on Pleasant Street was Montgomery Ward and next to that was Premier Market. Kresge's on the corner of State and Pleasant, with J.J. Newbury’s and its aromatic soda fountain wrapping around it, fronting both streets. Pray’s Department store on Pleasant and Lincoln’s clothing on State opposite Pleasant. Especially Lincoln’s, where you paid at the front of the store, but the cashier was upstairs, and the payment/change were transferred via pneumatic tube system. Absolutely fascinating for a young, impressionable child. Boxer’s Furniture on State, opposite the library. Knight’s Grain on Water St. There was the Strand Theatre on Green (building still standing) watching movies starring Hoot Gibson, Roy Rogers and Gene Autry.
The A & P (later Sampson’s) at State and Prince Place. I worked at Sampson’s for a while. Dr. Roger’s golden Lab would come in from time to time and visit the butcher shop. One day, Frank Lanford gave him a steer leg bone, and the dog proudly marched out front with it, but could not figure out how to get it through the door without help from a customer. At one point, we actually had three supermarkets – First National (now CVS), Sampson’s and A & P (relocated to where the District Court is now).
I know I’ve only covered some of it. I’m hoping others will write in with their memories. Newburyport had it all back then. Today my wife can’t even buy a spool of thread in town. It was quite a place back then, not the tourist destination you see today.
Fred Thurlow
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.