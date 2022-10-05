To the editor:
On Friday, Sept. 30, this paper published an article (“Newbury’s ACO announces she is stepping down”) concerning Newbury Animal Control Officer Carol Larocque.
The article contained information garnered from other media (without attribution) and statements from a woman currently charged with 40 counts of animal cruelty. Had the author of this piece chosen research over the cut-and-paste school of reporting, he may have learned who just who Carol is as a person and as an animal control officer.
First, it is important to note that Carol announced her retirement from Newbury months before the latest incidents occurred. To suggest her leaving Newbury is in any fashion associated with the controversy in Rowley is defamatory.
As animal control officer for Newburyport, Carol raised the money necessary to build and operate the city’s animal shelter at no cost to the city. Until Carol left the city in 2005, the shelter ran efficiently and humanely at little cost to the citizens of the city.
As ACO for the Town of Newbury, Carol is on call 24/7/365. When the roof of a cow barn collapsed in the middle of a major snowstorm, Carol was there to help rescue the livestock. When a dog, hit by a car on Route 1 panicked and ran into the frozen marsh, Carol waded through the ice to rescue that dog.
Ten years ago, while calling on an elderly woman struggling with caring for her cats, she discovered the woman had food for her cat, but not for herself. Using her own money, Carol purchased groceries and cat food for this woman. Recognizing this was not an uncommon situation, she established the Greater Newbury Elder Pet Fund.
Working with the First Parish Newbury Food Pantry, Carol serves not just pets, but also the homeless and those struggling to feed themselves and their families.
In addition to her work with the Pet Fund and the food pantry, Carol was the originator of and active in the Saturday morning community breakfast through Central Congregational Church. She also works the soup and sandwich program that on Sundays provides a hearty meal to anyone in need.
Although Carol and I have been close friends for many years, sitting here today I can say without hyperbole, I have never been as proud to call someone my friend as I am with Carol.
Her compassion, her honesty and her integrity are absolute.
IRENE TROY
Newburyport
