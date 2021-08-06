To the editor:
That our old Newbury Town Hall was up to snuff for the Police Department to occupy up until six months ago and most certainly could the building be utilized for Council on Aging needs presently as taxpayer decisions are voted is a common sense given.
If there be multiple, temporary homes necessary for the COA, only under near-emergency circumstance should this leadership proposed unhealthy "spread" of our elders be engaged and that time is only with a build or arrangement finalized.
As it is now, this COA spread has no end in sight and with no publicly, taxpayer-agreed-to-solution at hand, wedging the COA into various spaces around town only confuses taxpayer issues and seniors, while damaging the organizations trying to live within different mission statements while complying with leadership space demands on the COA's behalf: Library, COA, Rec Committee, BCAC.
Why is Newbury leadership intent on creating such unnecessary stress to four town committee/board/organizations when there is a standalone solution?
To let the Town Hall building at High Road sit unused and degrading is akin to demolition by neglect as was the Woodbridge School diabolicalness and the Yellow School to a lesser degree; both leadership sold after such mistreatment, when there were other options for use.
I believe leadership is concerned in the COA manifesting itself in being a good fit at High Road then proven as opposed to their proclaimed "Municipal Campus" 20,000-square-foot build which begins with bulldozing the building.
I submit with a timed construction rehab the COA could occupy the building throughout a renovation by instigating one floor of upgrades, then the other, and this can be done with taxpayer savings/free cash, meaning no new debt.
While construction costs are at an all-time high and as we have a very friendly lease arrangement, why not continue to vet the other Town Hall location possibilities while enjoying this benefit?
Further, with the coming fiscal change to the Newbury Plum Island property tax base as weather changes become daily fact, to promote a $14 million build on top of our existing $10 million-plus total debt with interest for the police station over 30 years puts incredible money obligations on the next generation smack in the middle of when clearly the Plum Island tax base, representing one-third of our budget, will be drastically reduced as smart money vacates for coming limited and lack of access in concert with tidal flooding reasons thus will Newbury will have less tax money, less schoolchildren, less population, less seniors.
This debt will be devastating if we do not begin to discuss these fiscal implications today, not $14 million more in taxpayer money from now.
Jack Rybicki
Newbury
