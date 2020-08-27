To the editor:
Unless you live under a rock, you’d have been hard-pressed not to know that there was Trump boat parade on Saturday that according to the Coast Guard and harbormaster, saw 387 boats enter the mouth of the Merrimack River.
Hundreds lined the boardwalk, the Gillis Bridge and the jetties. Additional police and harbor patrols were mobilized to monitor events. A local Facebook page posted video of the event that drew over 1,200 comments. Every major news outlet in Boston reported on the event with live coverage and video footage.
Given that the country is in the midst of the most divisive presidential election in modern times, the curious decision of The Daily News to forgo coverage of the single- biggest local event in recent memory is mystifying. Oh, I stand corrected, they had two small photos on Page 2. No print article, no online article, no Facebook article. The Daily News failed their readership miserably.
It’s no wonder that The Daily News has had to curtail production due to lack of readership and that most Americans have lost faith in the media’s willingness to report fair and balanced news.
Shame on The Daily News.
Mike Cronan
Newburyport
