To the editor:
A kind of malaise has settled over our beautiful Newburyport, and the spirit that formerly pervaded our city is now receding.
Once, it bustled with excitement at the prospect of trendy new shops replacing the usual six-month lease turnovers, with sleek water view accommodations attracting new taxpayers and visitors.
Now, opportunities for lowering our property taxes are fading, as the decades pass without progress.
How can we restore the dream of a rising reputation and lower taxes?
The experience of other coastal communities shows us the way:
Hybrid development would maintain our city’s most valuable asset — the open waterfront — while maximizing use of the space on either side. With intelligent design, stylish new accommodations, shops and restaurants flanking Waterfront Park and perhaps angled toward it would forever preserve the wide-open feeling and waterfront access everyone loves, while also offering visitors magnificent views of the river.
First-class waterfront developments featuring walkways that curve down to boardwalks and stunning views of the water have been the salvation of many coastal communities, including Key West, Newport, Burlington, Vermont, and Portland Maine.
With experienced professional leadership — not management by committee — those communities now attract year-round visitors for short- and long-term stays, offering attractive dining and shopping, plus land- and water-based activities.
If not for Newburyport’s indecisive committees and councilors, those lost decades of new tax revenues from an intelligently developed downtown area would have enormously enriched the city by now, making it more affordable while significantly lowering property taxes.
The self-styled architectural experts of the late Waterfront Committee, as well as certain City Council members, have essentially failed to properly manage our most valuable asset.
We still have unpaved dirt parking lots instead of an attractive park for people flanked by taxable developments because they rejected model after model over minutia, instead of establishing criteria and advancing the design with constructive critiques.
Proving the adage about too many cooks, the latest proposal now includes low-income 40B housing, lest Newburyport become an exclusive enclave for the wealthy. Newburyport needs a strong, independent mayor to provide direction and assign end dates for committee research, for it is the nature of committee members to deliberate ad infinitum, without ever reaching a conclusion.
No longer is Newburyport the quaint, old, burned-out, dilapidated town it was in 1965, when I witnessed firsthand its redevelopment by a band of local heroes who knew what to do, finished the job and then went home.
Our city has come a long way in the last half century and it is all grown up now, so the need for professional management of a high caliber is much greater than ever. The next mayor must be a multifaceted, proven professional and an experienced manager of major, multimillion-dollar projects, not someone hoping for on-the-job training.
Vote your pocketbook for lower taxes and a more beautiful Newburyport. The election of our mayor is serious business now, not a popularity contest for amateurs without major managerial experience.
Warren P. Russo
Newburyport
The letter writer is a candidate for mayor of Newburyport.
