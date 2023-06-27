To the editor:
The Newburyport High School All Sports Boosters just had our first pickleball tournament fundraiser on June 24. The event was held at the Newburyport Tennis Club on six courts which enabled us to have continuous matches throughout the afternoon as 60 players participated in a fun-filled, friendly competition.
Deb Binder and the club's staff were tremendous and their support of the event was over the top. In addition to the tennis club being our main sponsor, our gratitude also goes out to Seacoast Building Solutions, Bean & Bean, Screen Gems, Bentley RE Krissy Ventura, Daldrop, Paglia Plastering, EG Life Sciences and The Blanchette Financial Group.
The NHS All Sports Boosters encourages students, coaches, parents and the community to collectively promote excellence in our athletic programs. Our primary purpose is fundraising to support athletic teams and student athletes.
We strive to foster a culture of positive school spirit and a strong sense of school pride. These efforts go towards four scholarships for graduating student athletes. sweatshirts for all athletes, and various other areas of support. The boosters have been a part of NHS for many decades and we hope to continue our mission for years to come.
If any current or incoming parent of students would like to join our effort, we would love to hear from you. We can be reached at jayc@peddlers.net.
JAY CAHALANE
NHS All Sports Boosters
Newburyport
