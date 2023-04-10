To the editor:
We would like to thank Luke O’Brien for his Gear to Share donations of new and gently used sports equipment given to children in our community’s Afghan families.
Many of the Afghan youth have really enjoyed the local youth sports programs, participating in wrestling and cross-country, basketball and soccer. Because of Luke’s efforts, the children and teens have cleats and shin guards, running shoes, basketballs and soccer balls.
He even found a scooter for a preschooler’s outdoor fun!
As a Newburyport High School senior, there are many ways Luke could spend his time. We are so grateful he chose to share this service with our Afghan youth.
LAINIE IVES
KATHY STRAUBEL
SHEILA TRIEFF
Community Afghan Support
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.