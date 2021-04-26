To the editor:
The Groveland branch of the League of Women Voters of Greater Haverhill is disappointed to announce that candidates night must be canceled this month.
The reasons are that there are no contested positions or ballot questions, there are 11 open positions with no candidates, and four current officers are not seeking reelection.
We, at the League of Women Voters, hope to be able to continue running candidates night in future years, when voters are more engaged.
S. Valerie Osborne
League of Women Voters of Greater Haverhill
Groveland
