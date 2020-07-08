To the editor:
The last time I voted, it was for Bernie Sanders. However, in this next election, I feel there is no choice but to vote for Trump.
What other choice is there given what is happening in our country today? For example, the Democratic Party leadership seems to agree with this state's attorney general that arson and looting are necessary to promote "new growth in an old-growth forest."
Lawlessness is never healthy, but excusing it is where most liberals are today. Then, we have Mayor Walsh of Boston, who is actually proud that he promotes diversity over merit. All that does is engender political and bureaucratic rot.
Business decline is sure to follow that. Sadly, most liberals are onboard the diversity train right now. The Black Lives Matter movement has fostered self-righteous mobs tearing down statues of Jefferson, Washington, Gen. Lee and even Lincoln.
Decisions about statues should be made locally and not by misguided but passionate mobs. The Democratic political leadership has made a big show of supporting the BLM movement.
Interestingly, not one of them mentions that hundreds of American police officers have been trained by one of the most brutal police forces in the world, which is the Israeli one. Mentioning that would not benefit any politician politically.
Thus, the politicians' show of support for the BLM movement seems more like grandstanding and hypocrisy than principle. Next, the notion of defunding police departments by liberals is truly insane.
The vast majority of police officers are highly courteous and professional. Why should they all be pilloried and defunded over a few bad apples. Indeed, I have heard of some teachers who are pedophiles.
Still, nobody is out there denouncing all teachers because of these rare miscreants. Finally, the media would have everyone believe that Blacks are under siege from whites. Even the liberal education system is denouncing "systemic racism" in schools even though such does not exist.
The liberal mainstream media refuses to discuss crime statistics which clearly show it is actually Caucasians who are under siege from black criminals. Of course, that fact does not fit the narrative, so crime statistics never get mentioned by liberals.
Another thing that bothers me is charges of white nationalism made against those who mention the plight of white South Africans under the super-corrupt Black ANC government in South Africa. White liberals declare there is no such thing as Black racism against whites, yet such does exist. (Race baiting is an old game played by white liberals but it is still noisome.)
It is obvious that liberals, the Democratic Party leadership and the mainstream media are placing unsustainable stress on American society. Something is going to give and it will be truly ugly when it does.
The silent majority may be silent and busy regrouping right now, but you can be sure it will return Trump to the presidency, as they have had enough of this nation-destroying liberal lunacy.
Christopher Phillips
West Newbury
