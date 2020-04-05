To the editor:
There’s an old adage that says, “No good deed goes unpunished.” Enter Mike Lindell, the founder of My Pillow.com.
I have to confess, I find his infomercials somewhat annoying and all too frequent. That said, I have to tip my hat to a guy that personifies the notion of a person that hit rock bottom in his life, acknowledged his human frailty, worked to pull himself up rather than playing the victim, created a product that obviously people longed for (who doesn’t love a good night’s sleep?) and now is trying to give back to society in the face of a pandemic that has not been seen in 100 years.
I always assumed that red-blooded Americans loved stories of redemption. Who doesn’t love stories of those that hit rock bottom and resurrected themselves?
Apparently, that doesn’t apply if you’re a right-wing, Bible-thumping conservative. Look no further than the way Tim Tebow was treated by the liberal media.
Perhaps, the mainstream media should start looking for feel-good stories like this rather than looking for ways to blame someone else for the state of affairs.
Mike Cronan
Newburyport
