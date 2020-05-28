To the editor:
I want to bring to everyone's attention that certain stores in Massachusetts are posting signs that face masks are required "by law."
This is not a true statement and is misinforming and frightening to the public. Mask requirements are a governor's order, the governor cannot make laws.
A business may refuse entry to a customer not wearing a mask, but no one can be arrested for not wearing a mask as no law is being broken. The order is only in effect while there is a stated "emergency" in the commonwealth.
Businesses need to stop scaring customers.
Barbara Fowler
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.