To the editor:
It is impossible for me to feel sorry for those Triton students paying $1 per day to park there.
If that’s leaving them destitute, then how are they paying about $2,000 annually for under 25 insurance?
And what do they find wrong with riding the taxpayer-funded buses rolling past my house practically empty?
The mileage quoted in your article was way off. It is only five miles from Newbury Elementary to Triton.
Not only did I ride a bus to high school, I didn’t have a personal auto until I graduated from college, to which I rode on the B&M!
Robert A. Brown
Newbury
