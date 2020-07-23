Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.