To the editor:
Re: the city hiring "an outside consultant to review the facts surrounding an alleged assault by a man at a Black Lives Matter protest ... and the Police Department's response."
Translation: There was some kind of scuffle in Market Square and one of the policemen at the scene supposedly blew off requests by the protesters to do something because they had called for defunding the police, which ticked him off.
Why spend good money hiring an "expert" to investigate this not-that-complicated matter? Why could it not be hashed out by the mayor and the city marshal? If an investigation is truly called for, why not handle that internally, as by a City Council committee?
And what's with the mealy-mouthed press release talk, like "our priority is at all times to ensure the safety and security of everyone in the community" and "[we] treat every public concern with the utmost gravity" and "the report will include any recommendation for the Police Department where the organization might be able to improve upon its existing policies."
Way too many politicians and public officials talk and write stilted, wooden rhetoric. Besides being numbing to hear or read, thereby tuning out the public to which it is directed, this has the further baleful political consequence of leaving the field open to demagogues who sound like real people and are thus more likely to be listened to.
Enough already.
Doug Bolick
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.