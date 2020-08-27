To the editor:
I have lived in Newburyport for over 30 years and have seen more than my share of destruction of historic structures.
The latest fatality is 12-14 Harrison St. I am sure that I am not the only Newburyport resident who is dismayed and disheartened by the constant lack of respect for the historic character of the city’s structures.
The guardrails that the city has put in place — demolition overlay district, additional staff — are not enough. Further action needs to be taken and the following are my suggestions:
Special permit decisions allow for conditions, and in light of history that Newburyport has of allowing developers to demolish and deface our historic structures, the conditions should be stated in as much detail as possible.
Notations on the plans plus a list of detailed conditions are essential. The ZBA should ask the Historic Commission for a complete and detailed list of recommendations, as to what should be allowed and what should be required to ensure that the “improvements are not more detrimental to the neighborhood ..." as required by our zoning bylaw.
Building sites must be monitored. We all know that our city staff is stretched thin and that the residential housing market in Newburyport remains strong, resulting in many projects that are in process with many more to come.
The ZBA can require that a monitor be hired by the applicant to review the project on a regular basis and provide reports to the Planning Department in order to catch violations before they become a problem.
The board can require such monitors under MGL Chapter 44 (Municipal Finance), Section 53G (Outside Consultants). Consultants are routinely required, in other communities, as a condition for a special permit to monitor stormwater structure construction, wetlands mitigation, and many other aspects of residential construction. It is time to make use of them in Newburyport to monitor historic renovations.
If the ZBA is still writing their own decisions, that practice needs to stop now. Over the course of 15 years as a staff planner in the state of Massachusetts, I have never encountered a community that routinely allows ZBA members to write decisions, unless the community is so small that they do not have a planning staff.
Our staff is well-equipped to write decisions, and as dedicated and knowledgeable as ZBA members may be, they should not be writing the decision. Use the professional planning staff for this task.
And finally, no more fines for violations. This applicant must be required to reapply for the appropriate special permits, to restore features that were destroyed and to implement the conditions of the permit, regardless of cost.
The usual complaint that "permitting costs are too high" simply defies belief. When was the last time an applicant provided a pro forma showing that permitting costs were so prohibitive as to make the project untenable?
The planning staff was able to catch this violation so that the project has been shut down and the applicant is now required to reapply for the appropriate permits.
It is time for the ZBA and the Historic Commission to put some teeth into their decisions so there is appropriate documentation to support city staff. The destruction of historic structures must be stopped.
Newburyport has lost too many beautiful, historic homes and much of the character of the city has been destroyed. Let’s keep what we still have.
Judy Tymon
Newburyport
