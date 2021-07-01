To the editor:
Once again, a majority of the Newbury Select Board is trying to ram an unpopular idea down the throats of the citizenry — this time, a combined senior center/Town Hall on a postage stamp-size lot (the site of the old Town Hall).
Why? It’s town owned, has sewer and water, and would be cheaper to build than two separate structures.
Why not? This proposal would overwhelm the site, does not provide sufficient parking, has no outside space for decent landscaping and outdoor recreational pursuits for seniors.
The structure would loom over the intersection of High Road and Morgan Avenue, the added traffic from this development would create an even bigger headache for motorists passing through the complex intersection, and throws away all the time, effort and materials put into the old Town Hall building by volunteers and town garage help just a few years ago.
This proposal is similar to the combined police station/Town Hall project the voters rejected by a wide margin just a couple years back.
Selectpeople, you are not listening to the voters! By once again taking this megaplex tactic, we are doomed. Wear ‘em down. They’ll fold. Not so.
We the people, are the town of Newbury. You, the Select Board, are our employees. Do what is right for a change.
Think this thing through. We need a senior center. They’re being forced out of the inadequate space they now have at the school. Let’s adapt the old Town Hall as the new senior center.
With just the one use on the site, in a smaller building, there should be space for parking, landscaping and outside activities.
Take a tour of the Newburyport facility. They are nearly four times our population, but you’ll get a good idea of what Newbury’s senior center should have.
There’s no rush on Town Hall. We have a good space, and the rent is a bargain.
Fred Thurlow
Newbury
