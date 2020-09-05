To the editor:
In his Sept. 3 letter, it is Warren Russo who would set speech standards, in unAmerican fashion.
“This is America” he wrote, “where people are free to be as rude and offensive as they choose, without fear of retribution … . Unless you have somehow been appointed official censor, please keep your complaints to yourself.”
Nonsense. If a man visits our city and calls one of our children a racial slur, decent people will respond. If another man walks through one of our parks and tells a child approaching him, “I don’t like Black girls, so keep (expletive) walking,” putting her and her mother in physical fear, decent people will respond.
Decent people (yes, I am “judging,” snowflake) don’t think children should endure filth, and the U.S. Supreme Court agrees, upholding movie ratings, internet restrictions, etc.
Likewise, if a man in a neighboring town wants to display the Confederate battle flag — an insult to the Union war dead of Massachusetts, whom we remember every Memorial Day — and call a female U.S. senator a term for a prostitute, he can, but Russo cannot expect decent people to “mind your own business.”
Decent people are going to criticize the speaker, as publicly as possible, as traitorous, racist and sexist. If there is to be a free exchange of beliefs, then expression has to flow back and forth.
Go ahead and put on your KKK hood for that cross burning with your friends. Put on your Nazi armband and play dress-up. Go ahead and use language to call women prostitutes. Knock yourself out. No law stops you.
But don’t expect decent people to welcome you into their city and stay silent. We don’t want tourism dollars from racist jerks. We don’t want to gather around a campfire and sing Kumbaya with them to understand “their side.”
We don’t like them, we wish they would stay out of Newburyport, and we can and should say so, publicly.
Jared Eigerman
Newburyport
