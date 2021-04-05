To the editor:
Most of us agree that Congress is broken. A fair and working democracy cannot include dark money, gerrymandering, or unnecessary restrictions that make it harder for Americans to vote.
We need nonpartisan reforms and the pending For the People Act provides those reforms to clean up both sides of the aisle.
The bill passed in the House of Representatives (H.R.1), and is now in the Senate as Bill S.1.
On March 25, the Georgia state Legislature passed a sweeping elections bill that will restrict access to voting for both parties but that was clearly designed to create obstacles for the Black community.
The 95-page law limits early voting, removes drop boxes, includes more rigid ID requirements, and even makes it illegal to give food or water to voters standing in line. That law is anti-democratic and downright cruel.
Most concerning is that the Georgia law is only one of over 250 similar bills introduced in 43 states by Republicans. These laws are an affront to democracy.
If passed, they will take power away from nonpartisan election boards, secretaries of state and governors, and many will allow the majority party to overturn election results that they don't like. Yes, they will have the power to reverse the will of the voters.
The solution to these states going rogue is for the Senate to pass the S.1, For the People Act, to protect voting rights, get money out of politics, end gerrymandering, and add voting paper trails for transparency.
Our Massachusetts senators will vote for it but those in other states need to be informed. We can contact friends and family in states with proposed voting-restriction laws.
Christine Green
Amesbury
