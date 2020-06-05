To the editor:
We, as members of the greater Newburyport community, are horrified by the cruel and unjust killing of George Floyd, by the many ongoing incidents of police violence against black people that it mirrors, and by the deeper issues in our society that it reflects.
With many others, we share grave concern at the trauma that is once again being experienced by people of color across this country. Though we live in a majority white community, we stand in solidarity with our black brothers and sisters, united against racism and injustice.
This is not a time to be silent; our silence perpetuates the violence against people of color, indigenous people, poor people, and all marginalized people. In our mourning for the life of George Floyd and other lives lost to violent injustice, let us renew our resolve to create change for the better and commit to build a more just and truly equitable society.
In solidarity, sadness, and strength,
Margo Casey, Jean Costello, Katherine Gendron, Tom Getz, Marian Leighton Levy and Marianne Vesey
The Anti-Racist Affinity Group
