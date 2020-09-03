To the editor:
In view of the increasing complaints published in these pages and elsewhere regarding offensive local signage, foul remarks hurled by passing motorists and rude comments on the rail trails, here are some things to consider and remember:
Free speech is just that, free — free of restrictions and requirements except for the “fire in a theater” caveat. Not for you to set standards for public speech. There is good speech and bad speech, but even so-called "hate speech" is not a crime.
Many Americans died fighting an eight-year revolution for this freedom that is guaranteed by the Constitution. England did not have this freedom and people were hanged for criticizing the king. Without free speech, no other freedoms are possible.
This is America, where people are free to be as rude and offensive as they choose, without fear of retribution.
Please do not call the police, who can do nothing about it and have better things to do, nor write nasty letters about nasty remarks you heard on the street. Unless you have somehow been appointed official censor, please keep your complaints to yourself.
Herewith some advice for the perennially offended:
-- If a sign annoys you, do not look at it. If it really bothers you, knock on the owner’s door and politely express your opinion of it. That is all that you can legally do, and probably more than you should do.
-- When you hear rude language, ignore it, because there is nothing that you or the police can do about it. Plus, in the current climate, interfering with the free speech rights of others will not only accomplish nothing, it may well lead to an unfortunate escalation.
-- Mind your own business, however difficult this may be for all the social justice warriors and city censors now patrolling our streets.
If you really want to win friends and influence people, try setting a good example instead of attacking the actions, beliefs or political preferences of people you cannot change anyway.
Warren P. Russo
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.