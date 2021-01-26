To the editor:
I have seen the light.
I am also glad that we have now elected an administration in the United States that has opened my eyes to the way life should be.
I always thought that being energy independent was a good thing, and having energy cost low to help lower-income families and small businesses grow.
Especially when we will be back depending on foreign countries that hate and want death to America. Boy, I can't wait to be paying higher energy costs again. Sure have missed that in the last four years.
Won't it be great that government will be telling us how we should live our lives.
It has been really misleading all these years having to think for ourselves. What a relief not to have to worry about how to make decisions and improve my life for me and my family. I am told now, that there are people out there that know what is best for me, what a relief to have that stress off my mind.
Also, now that we finally have a government that has taught me that if you hate, and resist and not being able to speak freely is the way to live, will get you all the friends you want or need, as long has you agree with them is a good thing.
If we all just sit down and do what they say, we'll finally have the country we deserve.
I am finally learning to realize that when I was growing up being happy and laughing, and not wanting to hate people that we disagreed with was a bad thing and I should have been ashamed of my country for thinking of myself and not punishing myself for all injustices that people have done in the past.
I thought I was taught that respecting the Constitution and law and order, and learning about people and their differences through discussion and debate was a good thing, and letting people be responsible for themselves and fellow citizens. Boy, was I wrong.
Come on man, let the government take over. They know what is in your best interest. The sooner we all understand the way things are going to be, the sooner we will be better off!
This country is going to have a new name: the United States of Socialism. Start getting used to it, it is coming to a neighborhood near you!
Karen Morse
Byfield
