To the editor:
In reply to the question posed by Mike Cronan in his recent letter to the editor, “You tell me if we haven’t overreacted just a tad.”
Well, Mike, it might be a bit easier if you did not try to mix unequal bases for your statistical comparison.
The traffic fatality is over a person’s lifetime, not the few months we’ve been suffering from the coronavirus. If we correct for that error, the statistic for dying in a traffic accident in the past two months is about 1 in 54,000. Now, how does 1 in 9,000 look?
You are entitled to your opinion, of course, but please don’t continue the flagrant abuse of math to try to rationalize your position. You have clearly shown statistics are not your friend, or even casual acquaintance.
Marshall Jespersen
Newbury
