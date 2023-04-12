To the editor:
Newbury leadership’s stated goal/desire is to spend more than $5 million in taxpayer cash while obligating residents to another $6.8 million in override debt for the next 25 years to fund a $12 million Taj M’Town Hall while bulldozing history to make it happen; and we can do better.
A negotiated and friendly Town Hall lease extension at Kent Way with expansion into existing, new Council on Aging space while COA moves into a renovated Town Hall at Morgan and High using our taxpayer savings is prudent and a priority use of funds and space until public safety and education funding needs are defined; the accumulation of override debt proposed otherwise is reasonably unsustainable while our Town Hall remains perfectly functional at Kent Way for the foreseeable future.
This leadership math doesn’t add up for taxpayers: By the recently posted town accounting audit, taxpayers – not the administration – have $3.4 million in free cash and $4.1 million in the Town Hall account.
That is over $7.5 million in taxpayer savings which should be taxpayer prioritized with public safety and public education first and foremost; not administrative desire already functionally fulfilled.
If leadership is successful at the annual Town Meeting by Article 17 request, another $1 million will be transferred into the Town Hall account, leaving $2.46 million in free cash while creating a new balance for the Town Hall account to $5.1 million. Article 18 then asks for override authorization for consideration to achieve $11.775 million in Town Hall ask money.
For the record, Newbury taxpayers already carry $8.2 million in override funding resulting from the new police station build in our quarterly bills and will until 2049.
Presented are certain Newbury taxpayer obligations to come and the source, not inclusive of annual 2.5% property tax increases:
Triton: $12 million to 15 million as part of regional agreement after grants it is hoped, according to Superintendent Brian Forget.
Whittier: 11-member cities and towns share balance of $286.1 million out of $422.3 million for new building after state grants, Daily News;
Newbury Fire Department: $10 million to $12 million based on current Newburyport Fire Department rehab build, Newburyport City Hall;
Newbury Elementary School: $2 million for new HVAC from five-year capital planning report;
Newbury library: $650,000-plus for new exterior from five-year capital planning report;
COA: No demonstrated future plan for a home while lease expiration is May 2027.
Plus, we have failing bridges at Orchard Street, Central Street at the falls, and now the River Road bridge is closed: these all needing capital investment due to compromise; none will be cheap.
There will come a time in the not-immediate future when a Town Hall and the design done is to be considered, and at a different location, but efforts to that end for now should halt.
The time for a new Town Hall isn’t now: Please vote no on Articles 17 and 18 so we can prioritize our savings to reduce coming debt obligation, not add to it.
JACK RYBICKI
Newbury
