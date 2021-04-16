To the editor:
Washington’s biggest business is the selling of military weapons aboard.
Politicians will now continue to get their political war chests filled by nuclear lobbyists under the Biden administration who just recently proceeded with the $23 billion package of Trump’s biggest arms deal for the United Arab Emirates.
The nuclear industry and most politicians especially with the threat of or during actual war, are in hopes the mainstream will be suckered into believing if we do not build more civilian nuclear plants they will be faced with freezing to death in the dark while being forced to take a cold shower.
Because Congress did not plan for safer energy alternatives, the fear is there will continue to be brownouts like what has occurred in California and will happen in New England if more plants like Seabrook Station in New Hampshire are shut down, which was scheduled to take place in 2030.
Washington politicians and in most states always look sideways when the topic of nuclear comes up. Whatever affects the civilian nuclear power industry directly affects the nuclear weapons industry which counts on the residue from civilian nuclear plants to make more nuclear weapons to sell abroad.
This continued madness of building more or extending the operating licenses of civilian nuclear power plants to produce electricity must end. Anyone in the know realizes the nuclear industry cannot compete economically like other energy producers who are much safer. On top of that there still is no real solution to storage to the nuclear waste which is active for over a million years.
This and other nuclear safety issues are the very reasons why We The People has asked the new Nuclear Regulatory Commission inspector general, Robert J. Feitlel, to investigate how the Atomic Safety and Licensing Board ramrodded the extension of the Seabrook nuclear plant’s license from 2030 to 2050.
Stephen B. Comley Sr.
Rowley
The letter-writer is founder of We The People, a national whistleblower protection non-profit organization.
