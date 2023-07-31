To the editor:
A letter by Mr. Henshaw (“It’s time to embrace nuclear power,” July 25, 2023, Daily News of Newburyport) mentions Democratic Party advocacy for advanced nuclear fission for inclusion as an energy source to address the climate crisis.
Biden’s climate czar, former Sen. John Kerry, at his recent House hearing declared nuclear as necessary to meet net-zero carbon. In Massachusetts, our politicians ignore the message and the reality; wind and solar alone will not solve the crisis. Nuclear is essential.
The state has issued a 92-page roadmap, “Massachusetts 2050 Decarbonization Roadmap.”
In that document, the only references to nuclear are that the political reality makes nuclear difficult to deploy, but we do need to count on the two remaining nuclear plants, Seabrook in New Hampshire and Millstone in Connecticut, to remain open.
Although the document is a bit loaded with bureaucratic language, I recommend a read since if actually implemented, it could impact your future like nothing else but climate change itself.
J. PETER FITZSIMMONS
Newburyport
