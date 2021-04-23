To the editor:
In response to the letter on Monday, April 19, by Dr. Michael Sandberg, I would like to give another opinion.
Whenever I read these letters, I always wonder the purpose of the letter and what does the writer hope to accomplish. Is it venting about a pet peeve or trying to change a perceived wrong or simply trying to prove a point?
This letter struck me and many of my fellow nurses in the wrong way. I have been a RN for 40 years and have been employed full time during this entire pandemic.
I was thrilled to volunteer to help give vaccines at the Amesbury High School vaccine site. It was impressive, incredibly well-organized and many of those volunteering were there to help end this pandemic. Many of the vaccine volunteers work their real jobs first and volunteer as much as they are able to afterward.
My personal frustration with the letter is the criticism of needle length after this retired doctor chatted with two or three people. If he wanted to enact change, he could have spoken with the nurse manager and offered the suggestion. At the AHS vaccine clinic, the syringes are prefilled with two different-sized needles for different-sized people. I think this is the way it is at almost every site.
My desire to work the clinic came from wanting to help get as many shots in arms as possible. I hate to think that someone who might be tentative about getting vaccinated will now decide not to get a vaccine because of fear of someone giving the vaccine with the wrong needle.
Most doctors don’t frequently give injections. And I would hazard to say that giving a subcutaneous injection of a vaccine is better than giving no vaccine at all.
As a volunteer and RN, I can only thank all the hundreds of volunteers who are making a difference at the AHS vaccine clinic and others around the state. It has been my privilege to help in my one-person, small way.
Please keep getting vaccinated and continue to stay safe and wear a mask.
Anne R. Ferguson
Amesbury
