As acquisition of the Low Street property and disposition of the Brown School is debated, it is disappointing that a home for Newburyport Youth Services is being used as the “football”, caught in the pursuit of competing political agendas.
The acquisition of Low Street should be a discrete decision. Deed restrictions are ill advised potentially negating future benefit to the city when a use ultimately is identified.
The Brown School decision should also be discrete, its highest and best use determined based on the needs of the neighborhood. From the lack of responses to the RFP in 2016, co-locating residences with NYS is infeasible.
NYS has moved repeatedly with the promise of a home. The Brown School was to be temporary. Despite this, NYS has evolved into a productive department serving the families of greater Newburyport with dedication and passion. Its work serves as a model for adjacent communities. The Brown School is not the appropriate location for NYS.
The school is located in a densely populated, parking constrained neighborhood. It is curious this building would be suggested for a youth-centric program, distant from schools and remote from the majority of its constituency.
The building suffers from years of deferred maintenance. One need only read the feasibility study to understand it needs attention. Cosmetic improvements would be wasted given the need to address water infiltration, building envelope as well as mechanical, electrical and plumbing.
The extent of environmental remediation has not been determined. Flagged as a concern in the feasibility study, the cost could be significant. The building does not meet Massachusetts accessibility requirements. Renovation work which exceeds 30% of the value of the building, requires “full compliance” with accessibility codes. The cost is uncertain.
At approximately 1% of the city budget, NYS has made few demands for additional resources, providing outreach to special needs families, youth advocacy, academic outreach, social and mental health services. Response to the COVID pandemic was nimble and timely, addressing the challenges of families dealing with issues of child care, job loss and remote learning.
Should the city acquire Low Street, NYS occupancy could be phased, renovating the existing building for programmatic and administrative needs. A gym could be planned for the future with time to satisfy wetland considerations.
NYS deserves a safe, secure environment and a home at Low Street, where its location supports, not detracts, from its mission.
Pat Temple
Newburyport
