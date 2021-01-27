To the editor:
In 2012, Newburyport voted overwhelmingly to approve moving our children from the Brown School into a newly constructed Bresnahan Elementary, in part because the Brown School was outdated and had fundamental safety concerns, such as the lack of any sprinkler system, and outdated and dangerous electrical systems.
In 2014, we moved Newburyport Youth Services (NYS) into the building “temporarily.”
Seven years later, we now know how expensive it will be to keep NYS at the Brown School: The architects and engineers at Studio MLA estimate $7.9 million for a “minimal intervention” at Brown that pays only for deferred maintenance on the deteriorating 100-year-old building and to bring the first floor up to minimum modern health and safety standards.
It is actually worse than that, as the building is filled with asbestos. The engineers inspecting the building in 2020 found that portions of the asbestos insulation “appear[s] to be damaged or in poor condition.”
This is extraordinarily dangerous in a building in which our children play, as a 2018 EPA report explained that “the risk of exposure [to asbestos] is higher for children” who are “more likely to come into contact with deteriorating surfaces because of their curiosity.” According to the report, “early childhood exposure greatly increases [the] risk” of asbestos-related cancers and mesothelioma.
There are some on the City Council who advocate keeping NYS at the Brown School. They propose only spending $1.7 million, and say we should just make do and ignore the safety risks to our children.
Indeed, they don’t think we should make any effort to bring the building into compliance with modern health and safety codes, such as having working sprinklers, ramps for the disabled, or doors that are easy to exit in an emergency.
Our children deserve better than these shortsighted politicians’ Band-Aids. It was because of the safety concerns at the Brown School that we voted to move the students to a new building at the Bresnahan.
And we now have an opportunity to move NYS to a new building on Low Street that will be completely refurbished and not present any of the safety concerns of the Brown School.
More than 850 Newburyporters have signed a petition saying that we deserve a safe and healthy new home for NYS. I join them in demanding better for our children.
Jared Hubbard
Newburyport
