To the editor:
In our present time, it is incumbent upon us to call out racism in any form encountered.
So Robert Roy’s signage in Salisbury, offensive on multiple counts, needs to be called out.
In 2007, Don Imus, a sportscaster, lost his job for using the same derogatory term in reference to the members of a women’s basketball team. Mr. Roy’s signage, like Imus’ remarks, expresses his misogyny along with his racism. (Imus also defended himself by saying his remark was not to be taken seriously.)
No one can fire Mr. Roy, unfortunately, but we need to be clear on where the lines between free speech and hate speech blur. And once his signs are in view, they are no longer private.
I suspect that Mr. Roy knows that he is a racist – he is apparently enamored with the Confederate flag. Maybe, he is proud of it. Clearly, like his idol, he craves attention and believes that he has to do outrageous things to get it.
I would like to think, though, that he’s capable of changing, like all of us, and in the future will consider refraining from the use of racist and sexist language.
Gene Wintner
Newburyport
